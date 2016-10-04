John Doe
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more
Sep 15, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 18-24
Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more
Aug 16, 2016
Incumbents Win Big in Summer Primary
Well, the results are in andit looks like the Milwaukee area will be sending a lot of familiar faces backto office. The biggest race, of course,was the re-election of Milwaukee CountyDA John Chisholm. Yes, he faced a very weak challenger and.. more
Aug 10, 2016
John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney
We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more
Aug 2, 2016
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016
Who Will Earn Your Vote?
Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more
Jun 14, 2016
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016
John Doe: The Westerner (Cool Rock Records/Thirty Tigers)
John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more
Apr 12, 2016
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016
The U.S. Supreme Court vs. Wisconsin
If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more
Dec 22, 2015
Appeal to Save the John Doe Moves Forward
It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more
Dec 22, 2015
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015
A Conservative Case for Campaign Finance Reform
John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more
Nov 24, 2015
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015
How Low Will Republicans Go?
It wasn’t a very good week for democracy in Wisconsin. But it was very revealing. more
Oct 27, 2015