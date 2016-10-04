RSS

John Doe

The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Expresso 9 Comments

hectorcolon_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Expresso 1 Comments

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

twim_drivewaythriftdwellers_byhollywhittlef.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

dailydose_chisholm.jpg.jpe

Well, the results are in andit looks like the Milwaukee area will be sending a lot of familiar faces backto office. The biggest race, of course,was the re-election of Milwaukee CountyDA John Chisholm. Yes, he faced a very weak challenger and.. more

Aug 10, 2016 3:46 PM Daily Dose

chisholmmke.jpg.jpe

We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM News

cover_0721.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 7 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

thewesterner.jpg.jpe

John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner, a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:16 PM Album Reviews

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

takingliberties_michaelleland_flickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Land, Flickr CC

If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Taking Liberties 27 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM News Features 4 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

hundred-dollar-bills_main_0.jpg.jpe

John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 3 Comments

5521316239_685c2ec2d8_b.jpg.jpe

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

issueoftheweek.jpg.jpe

It wasn’t a very good week for democracy in Wisconsin. But it was very revealing. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:32 PM Expresso 5 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES