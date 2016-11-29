John Dye
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
"It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different," new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction.
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
Live Music Returns to the Jazz Estate This Week
One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio. John Dye, wh..
Nov 1, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Bipolar Express
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, how 'bout that price for electricity these dark days jacked up to where a guy's going to have to take out a loan every month when he gets his bill handed to h
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake