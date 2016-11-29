RSS

John Dye

musicgateway_jazzestate_a.jpg.jpe

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

jazz estate.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thejazzestate

One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio. John Dye, wh.. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage13275.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, how ’bout that price for electricity these dark days jacked up to where a guy’s going to have to take out a loan every month when he gets his bill handed to h more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES