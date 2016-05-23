John Fogerty
John Fogerty @ The Riverside Theater
John Fogerty largely stuck to the hits Sunday night—and there were a lot of them. more
May 23, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: May 19-25
John Fogerty and Shannon and the Clams roll through town, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on a cinematic classic. more
May 17, 2016 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
John Fogerty
As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ask Bob Uecker About John Fogerty Sometime
While I was away for a long weekend, The Riverside Theater announced a Nov. 19 concert from Creedence Clearwater Revivalist turned halftime-show standby John Fogerty, which is pretty much all the excuse I need to post this classic Norm MacDonald s.. more
Sep 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rising Black Wealth
In American history black was often synonymous with poverty. But there have been always been exceptional individuals and a documentary for CNBC shows that more African Americans are getting rich, spurred in some cases by black wealth fostering mo.. more
Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jason Isbell
Though he left the cult Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell has stayed busy with a solo career, releasing albums that tackle more serious matters than the Truckers’ ca,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Reasonably popular but never monumentally so when they were still a functioning band, Creedence Clearwater Revival showed surprising longevity and won over new generations of listeners in the years following their 1972 breakup, creating enough de... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee