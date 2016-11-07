John Ford
Communists in the Movie Industry?
Hollywoodwas on trial during the McCarthy era, accused by Congress and the FBI ofharboring Communists bent on using the cinema to convey subversive messages tothe American public. One of the most infamous incidents during th.. more
Nov 7, 2016 5:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital 7.14
Rams, a prize-winning Icelandic film, concerns two elderly brothers, sheep farmers who haven’t exchanged a word in years. Although billed as a deadpan comedy, the humor is seldom apparent. The film works instead as a laconic observation of ... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man'
John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man is a revealing documentary exploring the great director’s most personal film, The Quiet Man (1952), about an Irish-American (John Wayne) reclaiming his place in his ancestral home. more
Apr 17, 2015 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Black Sea’: Drama Beneath The Surface
Jude Law stars in Black Sea, a well-made thriller set aboard a submarine. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:36 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
When Hollywood Went to War
Mark Harris’ terrific new book Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War (Penguin Press) explores how a handful of Hollywood’s most prominent directors put lucrative careers on hold to take part in World War II. The unit... more
May 9, 2014 9:38 PM Steve Spice Books
Obsessed, Rebellious and Driven
Director John Ford defines The Searchers as a “psychological epic.” John Wayne plays the primary character, Ethan Edwards, in this 1956 movie as both a driven, rebellious outsider and noble, obsessed hero. more
May 21, 2013 6:44 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Minus the Bear w/ Tim Kasher
With their twisty, tangled guitars and number-crunching chord changes, Minus the Bear sounds increasingly disconnected from a greater indie-rock scene that now prefers cute-overload pop or tranquilized, NPR-friendly troubadours, but that’s more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee