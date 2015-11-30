RSS

John Frankovic

752px-plasticland.jpg.jpe

Nov 30, 2015 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

752px-plasticland.jpg.jpe

The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee’s innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:03 PM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage12268.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES