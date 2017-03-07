John Goodman

RSS

Rebooting the King Kong franchise, Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts designed a simple, effective, 100-foot gorilla for Kong: Skull Island. Here, he is the lonely last of his kind, fighting to retain dominance over his domain. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:29 PM Film Clips

The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more

Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM Film Reviews

Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM Film Reviews

Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM Film Reviews

Those lovable ogres from Monsters, Inc. have returned. The motley, brightly colored beasts from Pixar Studio’s popular 2001 animated feature are back for Monsters University, a prequel featuring the key characters in their more

Jun 18, 2013 10:45 PM Film Reviews

Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more

May 21, 2013 8:48 PM Film Clips

The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM Film Reviews

The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more

Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

