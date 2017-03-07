John Goodman
Rebooting the King Kong franchise, Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts designed a simple, effective, 100-foot gorilla for Kong: Skull Island. Here, he is the lonely last of his kind, fighting to retain dominance over his domain. more
Mar 7, 2017 Shepherd Express Staff
The Monuments Men
The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more
Feb 10, 2014 David Luhrssen
Inside Llewyn Davis
Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more
Dec 15, 2013 David Luhrssen
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 David Luhrssen
Monsters University
Those lovable ogres from Monsters, Inc. have returned. The motley, brightly colored beasts from Pixar Studio’s popular 2001 animated feature are back for Monsters University, a prequel featuring the key characters in their more
Jun 18, 2013 David Luhrssen
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013
Argo
The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more
Oct 8, 2012 David Luhrssen
Lebowski Comes to Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more
Jun 13, 2012 David Luhrssen
The Big Lebowski Set
The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more
Jul 30, 2011 Shepherd Express Staff
Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon w/ Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks
Last year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon block-party celebration outside of Burnhearts in Bay View was a small but pleasant affair, a day of music and cheap PBR capped by a performance from the Detroit Cobras. This year’s follow-up event promises to b... more
Jul 4, 2009 Shepherd Express Staff