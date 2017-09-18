RSS

John Gurda

milwaukeeontap.jpg.jpe

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

mpm_cover_a.jpg.jpe

In our age of modern conveniences, fresh, packaged and prepared food is available almost everywhere, making it all too easy to become disconnected from the journey food takes from field to fork. In an effort to celebrate and educate humans’... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:19 PM Eat/Drink

news1_sandyfoloran.jpg.jpe

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

mitchell_park_horticultural_conservatory.jpg.jpe

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

dancereview_danceworks_a_bystephaniesanchez.jpg.jpe

Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM Dance

bookreview_rosharajournal.jpg.jpe

Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM Books

mchslogo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rdAnnual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the even.. more

May 4, 2016 9:49 PM Around MKE

ccc.jpg.jpe

John Gurda’s 2007 book Cream City Chronicles is out in paperback. more

Mar 7, 2016 12:51 AM Books

Lewis Carroll’s adventures of Alice in Wonderland and through the looking glass are decidedly strange and whimsical affairs that involve a very strange state of mind and sense of humor. Read as a whole one gets the impression of a very feveris.. more

Mar 3, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

newsgurda.jpg.jpe

John Gurda has earned accolades for bringing Milwaukee’s unique past to life. Gurda’s newest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, is a lavishly illustrated, well-informed examination of the city through its components, the neighborhoods ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:18 PM News Features 1 Comments

Wisconsin's acclaimed Bel Canto Chorus' next show offers audiences a glimpse into Wisconsin's Civil War Legacy through music.  Experience the music and stories of that arduous and perilous period in Wisconsin's history at their upcoming concert at.. more

Oct 8, 2015 9:45 PM Sponsored Content

bookpreview_neighborhoods.jpg.jpe

John Gurda will launch his latest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, at the Grain Exchange on Thursday, Sept. 24. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:22 PM Books

books.jpg.jpe

Organic farming has been recognized as safer, healthier and more sustainable, but consumers continue to question the merits of organic food at the grocery store. Are the higher prices worth the cost? Are organic products really better for u... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:59 PM Books 1 Comments

542780_371681412864615_1549143250_n.jpg.jpe

Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more

Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

Despite the successes of such summertime events as the Summer Music in the Park series at West Allis’ Veterans Memorial Park and the annual A La Carte street festival on Greenfield Avenue, many people continue to define more

Dec 18, 2013 12:42 AM A&E Feature

redsilk2.jpg.jpe

A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more

Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM Classical Music

It's the story of three adult sisters from Hazelhurst, Mississippi. The three of them are reuniting in their grandfather's home. The youngest, Babe, has shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. Meg has returned from a failed singing c.. more

Aug 21, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

More than anyone, John Gurda has reminded Milwaukee of its unique heritage. Gurda has been examining the city's past from many angles since the 1970s, but he achieved local historian superstar status when his book The Making of Milwaukee... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

blogimage13834.jpe

The Wailers complemented Bob Marley’s reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, augmenting his voice with just the right groove and helping reggae’s most famous singer sell more than 250 million albums. more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With the warm, accommodating fall weather, October Gallery Night and Day on October 15 and 16 proved to crowd the galleries, merchants and Milwaukee streets. Artists appeared at numerous opening receptions while visitors throughtout the city admir.. more

Nov 4, 2010 4:36 PM Visual Arts

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES