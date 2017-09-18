John Gurda
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more
Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'Our Global Kitchen: Food, Nature, Culture' Comes to Milwaukee Public Museum
In our age of modern conveniences, fresh, packaged and prepared food is available almost everywhere, making it all too easy to become disconnected from the journey food takes from field to fork. In an effort to celebrate and educate humans’... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee History in Motion
Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jerry Apps and Steve Apps
Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee County Historical Society to 63rd Host Annual Awards Dinner
The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rdAnnual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the even.. more
May 4, 2016 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cream City Chronicles: Stories of Milwaukee's Past
John Gurda’s 2007 book Cream City Chronicles is out in paperback. more
Mar 7, 2016 12:51 AM David Luhrssen Books
Mad Hatter Tea at Charles Allis this weekend
Lewis Carroll’s adventures of Alice in Wonderland and through the looking glass are decidedly strange and whimsical affairs that involve a very strange state of mind and sense of humor. Read as a whole one gets the impression of a very feveris.. more
Mar 3, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Story, One Neighborhood at a Time
John Gurda has earned accolades for bringing Milwaukee’s unique past to life. Gurda’s newest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, is a lavishly illustrated, well-informed examination of the city through its components, the neighborhoods ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:18 PM David Luhrssen News Features 1 Comments
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Every Family Touched
Wisconsin's acclaimed Bel Canto Chorus' next show offers audiences a glimpse into Wisconsin's Civil War Legacy through music. Experience the music and stories of that arduous and perilous period in Wisconsin's history at their upcoming concert at.. more
Oct 8, 2015 9:45 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
John Gurda on Milwaukee’s Historic Neighborhoods
John Gurda will launch his latest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, at the Grain Exchange on Thursday, Sept. 24. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:22 PM Jenni Herrick Books
India’s Organic Revolution
Organic farming has been recognized as safer, healthier and more sustainable, but consumers continue to question the merits of organic food at the grocery store. Are the higher prices worth the cost? Are organic products really better for u... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:59 PM Jenni Herrick Books 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Grassroots Storytellers
Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more
Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature
What’s Up With West Allis?
Despite the successes of such summertime events as the Summer Music in the Park series at West Allis’ Veterans Memorial Park and the annual A La Carte street festival on Greenfield Avenue, many people continue to define more
Dec 18, 2013 12:42 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Wild Space in Wild Space
A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more
Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Crimes of the Heart in South Milwaukee
It's the story of three adult sisters from Hazelhurst, Mississippi. The three of them are reuniting in their grandfather's home. The youngest, Babe, has shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. Meg has returned from a failed singing c.. more
Aug 21, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John Gurda
More than anyone, John Gurda has reminded Milwaukee of its unique heritage. Gurda has been examining the city's past from many angles since the 1970s, but he achieved local historian superstar status when his book The Making of Milwaukee... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
The Wailers w/ Tomorrows Bad Seeds and Duane Stephenson
The Wailers complemented Bob Marley’s reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, augmenting his voice with just the right groove and helping reggae’s most famous singer sell more than 250 million albums. more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Recap @ A Grand Fall Gallery NIght
With the warm, accommodating fall weather, October Gallery Night and Day on October 15 and 16 proved to crowd the galleries, merchants and Milwaukee streets. Artists appeared at numerous opening receptions while visitors throughtout the city admir.. more
Nov 4, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts