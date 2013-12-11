RSS
John Hermes
Endorsement: Vote for John Hermes on Dec. 17
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, voters in Assembly District 82 have the opportunity to cast a ballot for a highly qualified and effective candidate—Greendale Village President John Hermes—in a special more
Dec 11, 2013 3:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Residency Rules Stir Up Controversy at Greendale Budget Hearing
Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more
Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
