John Hiatt
John Hiatt Embraces Spontaneity
Ahead of his concert with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt explains how he never set out to make his latest album. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:22 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
CheeseTopia
Bonnie Raitt
The two Dylan covers, both from Time Out of Mind, no less, reveal the state of Bonnie Raitt's old heart: full of appreciation, wonder and tough nostalgia for “the rest of us, who used to rule the world.” Sure, the smooth blues... more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
John Hiatt
In the early '80s, John Hiatt's songwriting prowess earned him the title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt had trouble... more
Sep 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Hiatt Taps His Earthy Side
Looking back, it was obvious that John Hiatt was born to be a songwriter... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
John Hiatt
It might take until the very last song—a maudlin, pedestrian pass at a 9/11 elegy that only maybe would have held water in the tragedy's immediate aftermath—to see just what's askew with John Hiatt's latest effort. But throughout there are ... more
Aug 8, 2011 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
John Hiatt
John Hiatt began his career as a songwriter in Nashville, where the music industry stressed the verities of storytelling and simplicity that would continue to inform his writing through nearly 20 albums. But country music was always too more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Look at Bonnie "Prince" Billy
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt (2/17)
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform live at The Pabst on Tuesday, February 17 at 8pm. This acoustic evening at the Pabst is sponsored by,Sponsored Events more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
A Means to an End
Lyle Lovett knows that great songwriting can be a means to an end, one that reaches out an Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt play the Pabst Theater at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17. ,Music Feature more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
John Hiatt
Alongwith the album’s country-leaning roots rockers, listeners of Same Old M Same Old Man ,CD Reviews more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
John Hiatt @ The Pabst Theater
JohnHiatt knows how to show an audience a good time, as evidenced by an evening he Same Old Man ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Jun. 26 - Jul. 2
Brief Candles @ Cascio Interstate Music Groove Garage, Summerfest, 4:15 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
