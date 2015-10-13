RSS

John Hiatt

Ahead of his concert with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt explains how he never set out to make his latest album. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:22 PM Music Feature

The two Dylan covers, both from Time Out of Mind, no less, reveal the state of Bonnie Raitt's old heart: full of appreciation, wonder and tough nostalgia for “the rest of us, who used to rule the world.” Sure, the smooth blues... more

Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In the early '80s, John Hiatt's songwriting prowess earned him the title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt had trouble... more

Sep 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Looking back, it was obvious that John Hiatt was born to be a songwriter... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

It might take until the very last song—a maudlin, pedestrian pass at a 9/11 elegy that only maybe would have held water in the tragedy's immediate aftermath—to see just what's askew with John Hiatt's latest effort. But throughout there are ... more

Aug 8, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

John Hiatt began his career as a songwriter in Nashville, where the music industry stressed the verities of storytelling and simplicity that would continue to inform his writing through nearly 20 albums. But country music was always too more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform live at The Pabst on Tuesday, February 17 at 8pm. This acoustic evening at the Pabst is sponsored by,Sponsored Events more

Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

Lyle Lovett knows that great songwriting can be a means to an end, one that reaches out an Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt play the Pabst Theater at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17. ,Music Feature more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Alongwith the album’s country-leaning roots rockers, listeners of Same Old M Same Old Man ,CD Reviews more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

JohnHiatt knows how to show an audience a good time, as evidenced by an evening he Same Old Man ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Brief Candles @ Cascio Interstate Music Groove Garage, Summerfest, 4:15 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

