John Hiller

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more

Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Daily Dose

New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more

Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM News Features

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more

May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Daily Dose

May 30, 2012 6:11 PM Expresso

With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

