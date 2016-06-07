John Hiller
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Campaign Treasurer Asked for RFP Details
Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more
Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
A Who’s-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more
Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
About the Walker-Hiller 2010 Emails—And More
<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more
May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Let's Be Clear: Walker's Campaign Staffers Are at the Heart of the Deals
May 30, 2012 6:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
