John Jahn, a graduate of UW-Milwaukee, is a former history teacher and paralegal. His arts and entertainment-related articles were a regular feature in the Milwaukee-based LGBTQ weekly newspaper, The Wisconsin Light, throughout the 1990s. He has edited several books and written hundreds of freelance articles. In spring 2017, he became a member of Shepherd Express’ staff as Editorial Assistant and Assistant to the Publisher. John Jahn is a proud, life-long resident of Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, where he resides with his beloved parakeet, Chipper.
In Spies We Trust: The Story of Western Intelligence (Oxford University Press), by Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones
During the height of the Cold War in the 1950s came what Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones describes as “the defining moment and acme of the ‘special intelligence relationship’” between the United States and the United Kingdom. Never before (or sinc... more
'Rent' Remains Relevant
Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more
Performing Arts Weekly: Oct. 5-11, 2017
In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
An Evening to Forget to Remember
Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Oct. 8, appearing along with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. more
Oct 2, 2017 10:19 AM John Jahn A&E Feature
Compelling Works Elicit Compelling Performances by Prometheus Trio
Three seasoned musicians showed a large and enthusiastic audience why the Prometheus Trio has been so successful for nearly two decades and counting more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
'Rent' Twenty Years On
“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Theater from the Heart to the Heart
Off the Cuff chats with Mary Atwood, Marketing Director of Morning Star Productions theater company. more
Sep 6, 2017 11:43 AM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee's Traveling Organist
Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 7-13, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2017
Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Lenny Would Have Loved It
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more
Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Ultimate Frankenstein
In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 17-23, 2017
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 10-16, 2017
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more
Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
A Lifetime in Music
Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Polo Club Adds an Approachable Touch to ‘The Sport of Kings’
It’s fascinating to follow a cultural staple such as aparticular sport as it winds its way from place to place throughout history. Inthe present context, for example, we have the sport of polo; not thewater-borne version but the horseback .. more
Jul 20, 2017 3:56 PM John Jahn Around MKE
Performing Arts Weekly: July 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly