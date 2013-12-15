RSS

John Jahn, a graduate of UW-Milwaukee, is a former history teacher and paralegal. His arts and entertainment-related articles were a regular feature in the Milwaukee-based LGBTQ weekly newspaper, The Wisconsin Light, throughout the 1990s. He has edited several books and written hundreds of freelance articles. In spring 2017, he became a member of Shepherd Express’ staff as Editorial Assistant and Assistant to the Publisher. John Jahn is a proud, life-long resident of Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, where he resides with his beloved parakeet, Chipper.  

During the height of the Cold War in the 1950s came what Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones describes as “the defining moment and acme of the ‘special intelligence relationship’” between the United States and the United Kingdom. Never before (or sinc... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:50 PM Books

Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more

Oct 4, 2017 2:36 PM Theater

In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Oct. 8, appearing along with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. more

Oct 2, 2017 10:19 AM A&E Feature

Three seasoned musicians showed a large and enthusiastic audience why the Prometheus Trio has been so successful for nearly two decades and counting more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Classical Music

“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Performing Arts Weekly

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Off the Cuff chats with Mary Atwood, Marketing Director of Morning Star Productions theater company. more

Sep 6, 2017 11:43 AM Off the Cuff

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM Performing Arts Weekly

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more

Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:35 PM Books

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more

Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM Performing Arts Weekly

Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature

Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

It’s fascinating to follow a cultural staple such as aparticular sport as it winds its way from place to place throughout history. Inthe present context, for example, we have the sport of polo; not thewater-borne version but the horseback .. more

Jul 20, 2017 3:56 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

