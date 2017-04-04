John Kasich
Walker Out of Sync on Drug Treatment
The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more
Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Gays for Trump…
Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more
Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
In the Weeds...
Paul Masterson compares the first Republican primary debate to the reality show, “Big Brother.” more
Aug 11, 2015 7:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Issue of the Week: Walker Should Fully Expand Medicaid
Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one.That’s true in the case of the Medicaid expansion as set forth in the Affordable Care Act. The law more
Dec 5, 2013 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
State Capitol Could Be Sold Without a Public Bid
“We’re going to be checking Craigslist very closely,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker more
May 29, 2013 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso