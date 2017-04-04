John Kasich

RSS

The enormous racial disparities in incarceration were a handy excuse for denial of voting rights, job discrimination and continuing racial inequalities of all kinds. That is, until sons and daughters in white communities began dying of hero... more

Apr 4, 2017 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more

Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson compares the first Republican primary debate to the reality show, “Big Brother.” more

Aug 11, 2015 7:02 PM Hear Me Out

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one.That’s true in the case of the Medicaid expansion as set forth in the Affordable Care Act. The law more

Dec 5, 2013 4:44 PM Expresso

“We’re going to be checking Craigslist very closely,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker more

May 29, 2013 2:50 PM Expresso

