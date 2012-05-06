John Kolvenbach
Depth Woven into Comedy Woven Into Drama
John Kolvenbach's Goldfish is a cleverly constructed 4-person story the clever balances comedy against drama in a love story resting within conflicting family tensions. The play makes its Milwaukee premiere with a production by Soulstice Theat.. more
May 6, 2012 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sometimes The Title Is The Worst Thing
For the second time in as many weeks, I ended up sitting next to the Boulevard Theatre’s Mark Boucher for a show. I ended up falling into a brief exchange about the nature of theatre with him . . . and mentioning something about how odd it is to.. more
May 21, 2010 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sea Wolf w/ Port O’Brien @ Mad Planet
Openers Port O’Brien, a four piece from California, adhered also to this neo-folkst White Water, White Bloom. ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Ticket to Ride: A Tribute to the Beatles
The latest installment in the Sunset Playhouse’s popular Musical Mainstage series pays homage to the song book of one of the most popular acts of all time: The Beatles. Backed by a band and informativ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lucky Boys Confusion
When Fall Out Boy hit the big time, members of Lucky Boys Confusion must have been confused why they hadn’t done the same. Both bands were, after all, big in the suburban Chicago pop-punk music scene early in this decade. Both had similar s... more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soulstice Stages Love Song
Performing as it does in a very intimate spaces, Soulstice Theatre does contemporary shows remarkably well. From various small space at the Marian Center, Soulstice has staged a string o.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater