Remembering the Influence of ‘Rubber Soul’
In This Bird Has Flown: The Enduring Beauty of Rubber Soul Fifty Years On, New York musician-writer John Kruth recounts the heady excitement of the time during the making of The Beatles milestone album, Rubber Soul (1965). The book is writt... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
TriBeCaStan: Goddess Polka Dottess (Evergreene)
Native New Yorker and onetime Milwaukeean John Kruth serves another sonic smorgasbord with his band, TriBeCaStan. The surprises never cease on Goddess Polka Dottess, which bears the influences of Near Eastern trance music, psychedelia, jazz... more
Sep 29, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
TriBeCaStan | New Songs from the Old Country (Evergreene Music)
It takes an orchestra to constitute the musical republic called TriBeCaStan, but the New York group has two multi-instrumental anchors—Jeff Greene and onetime Milwaukeean John Kruth. On their fourth album, TriBeCaStan weave together an orga... more
Sep 23, 2013 5:28 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Rhapsody in Black: The Life and Music of Roy Orbison (Backbeat Books), by John Kruth
Roy Orbison was a self-conscious young man who transmuted anxiety into gold. As recording artist, author and Milwaukee expatriate John Kruth reports in his biography of more
Jul 10, 2013 11:31 PM David Luhrssen Books
John Kruth Wins ASCAP/Deems Taylor Award
Dec 2, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The minor-key sound of the Middle East was long embedded in the Balkans and carried Splitsville ,CD Reviews more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
