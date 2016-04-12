John Legend And The Roots
Milwaukee Location of Red Dot to Roll Out New Menu
Photo by Melanie Lukesh Reed, Flickr CCRed Dot on Bartlett Ave. in Milwaukee is introducing a newmenu. Chef Chris McCann, who's been with RedDot since July 2015, says it was time for a menu change and explains thatthe new menu is a better refle.. more
Apr 12, 2016 3:50 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
John Legend & The Roots
Zeitgeists are difficult things to catch, so it takes a bit of hubris for John Legend to update a selection of socially conscious, era-defining funk and soul numbers from the ’60s and ’70s with a few MCs and a dose of neo-soul sheen and exp... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: John Legend and The Roots
Sep 22, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
An Unseen World War
Africais a continent easily forgotten by a great majority of Americans. In addition to bei Hotel Rwanda ,Books more
Mar 16, 2009 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books