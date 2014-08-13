John Lehman
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Medical Marijuana Helps Sick Kids—But Not in Wisconsin
Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more
Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services Volunteers
The non-profit Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services provides education for functionally illiterate adults who want to advance their general knowledge, learn English or prepare for a General Education Development (GED)/High School Equivalenc... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Q&A with Senator-Elect John Lehman of Racine
Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more
Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
State Senate in Limbo With Recount
The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Lang Lang: One of a Kind
New generations of concert prodigies appear with predictable regularity, receiving numerous honors at young persons’ international competitions, yet too often they wear out their early promise by having to compete with a pop-culture environ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
John Grogan
John Grogan struck paper gold with his man-and-his-dog memoir Marley & Me, which spawned a hit movie and more merchandise than would seem tasteful given the dog’s passing (do kids reading Marley-brand children’s books know they’re,Today more
Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee