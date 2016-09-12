RSS

John Lennon

ninasimone.jpg.jpe

Thetitle of the award-winning film What Happened, Miss Simone? comes from aquestion famously asked by Maya Angelou. The author was puzzled over the decline(and at times disappearance) of an African-American performer who emb.. more

Sep 12, 2016 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

theknack.jpg.jpe

Richard Lester directed The Beatles’ madcap movies, A Hard Day’s Night and Help, and went on to make several British comedies in the 1960s. They were shot through with the mordant surrealism he picked up while working with Peter Sellers in ... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:30 PM Home Movies

film_dannycollins.jpg.jpe

Danny Collins depicts one man’s journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Film Reviews

john lennon.jpg.jpe

Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more

May 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

John is usually credited as the avant-garde Beatle, but this documentary argues persuasively for Paul. In the mid-’60s, when Lennon retreated to suburbia, McCartney lived in London and circulated in a milieu of Beat writing and Op Art. Much... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:37 AM Home Movies

sirpaul.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more

Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Concert Reviews

tame_impala.jpg.jpe

If there’s a bellwether to determining a buzz band’s future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes ’n Tapes) more

Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Music Feature

offcuff.jpg.jpe

“If you come to a fork in the road, pick it up—you may need it later,” explains musician Glenn Boren, whose long and winding road brought him to the founding of Trophy Guitar Straps. Today, Trophy’s recreated vintage straps... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:46 PM Off the Cuff

bobddy.jpg.jpe

The title track of Bob Dylan’s remarkable, 35th studio album delves into the sinking of the Titanic with the innovatively poetic songwriting style developed by Dylan in the ’60s and brought into the 21st... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:10 PM Album Reviews

John Lennon found peace in New York City during the1970s. Although to the rest of the world it was the city of Serpico, Son ofSam, bankruptcy and blackouts, Lennon made a new life for himself amid the rotof the Big Apple as househusband and,.. more

Dec 27, 2010 7:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13104.jpe

Thirty years ago this month, John Lennon was gunned down outside his New York apartment building by a mentally ill fan with a violent misinterpretation of Catcher in the Rye. The dual anniversaries of Lennon’s murder and what would have bee... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage10307.jpe

After a dozen years touring together, twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin’s stage banter has taken on the air of a Smothers Brothers routine, with each sister dryly playing the straight man during the other’s turn to talk. At their performance... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The opening scene, when Robert Downey, Jr. hurls from his bike onto the unyielding asphalt in an accident giving rise to stitches and a swollen-shut eye, is a clue: The Soloist will be harder edged than most Hollywood social problem pictures abou.. more

Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6206.jpe

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is in the midst of a metamorphosis. UWM's leadership Comment on this story at expressmilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

   Bay View High School offers a variety of academic programs for students with diverse talents and interests ,Letters more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage3402.jpe

John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3394.jpe

John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3237.jpe

It's hard to forget John Lennon singing the words "There are places I'll remember, Rubber Soul ,Art more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2212.jpe

The New York Times ,Expresso more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES