John Lennon
What Happened, Miss Simone?
The title of the award-winning film What Happened, Miss Simone? comes from a question famously asked by Maya Angelou. The author was puzzled over the decline (and at times disappearance) of an African-American performer who emb..
Sep 12, 2016 2:39 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
How I Won the War, The Bed Sitting Room & The Knack... and How to Get It: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Richard Lester directed The Beatles' madcap movies, A Hard Day's Night and Help, and went on to make several British comedies in the 1960s. They were shot through with the mordant surrealism he picked up while working with Peter Sellers in ...
Jan 26, 2016 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Danny Collins’
Danny Collins depicts one man's journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him.
Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"
Each year for more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered at Linneman's Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual "Peace Through Music" concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the ..
May 20, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 11
John is usually credited as the avant-garde Beatle, but this documentary argues persuasively for Paul. In the mid-'60s, when Lennon retreated to suburbia, McCartney lived in London and circulated in a milieu of Beat writing and Op Art. Much...
Sep 11, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Paul McCartney @ Miller Park
If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn't show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal
Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Tame Impala’s Elusive Psych-Pop Experiment
If there's a bellwether to determining a buzz band's future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes 'n Tapes)
Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
From John Lennon to Fountains of Wayne
"If you come to a fork in the road, pick it up—you may need it later," explains musician Glenn Boren, whose long and winding road brought him to the founding of Trophy Guitar Straps. Today, Trophy's recreated vintage straps...
Oct 4, 2012 4:46 PM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
Bob Dylan
The title track of Bob Dylan's remarkable, 35th studio album delves into the sinking of the Titanic with the innovatively poetic songwriting style developed by Dylan in the '60s and brought into the 21st...
Sep 20, 2012 1:10 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Lennon's Last Years
John Lennon found peace in New York City during the 1970s. Although to the rest of the world it was the city of Serpico, Son of Sam, bankruptcy and blackouts, Lennon made a new life for himself amid the rot of the Big Apple as househusband and,..
Dec 27, 2010 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
John Lennon’s Enduring Legacy
Thirty years ago this month, John Lennon was gunned down outside his New York apartment building by a mentally ill fan with a violent misinterpretation of Catcher in the Rye. The dual anniversaries of Lennon's murder and what would have bee...
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Tegan and Sara @ The Riverside Theater
After a dozen years touring together, twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin's stage banter has taken on the air of a Smothers Brothers routine, with each sister dryly playing the straight man during the other's turn to talk. At their performance...
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Milwaukee County and Mercer Settle the Pension Lawsuit
May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Soloist
The opening scene, when Robert Downey, Jr. hurls from his bike onto the unyielding asphalt in an accident giving rise to stitches and a swollen-shut eye, is a clue: The Soloist will be harder edged than most Hollywood social problem pictures abou..
Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
UW-Milwaukee Poised for Growth
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is in the midst of a metamorphosis. UWM's leadership
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Timm Around MKE
Support Bay View High School
Bay View High School offers a variety of academic programs for students with diverse talents and interests
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Coming Together Through the Art of John Lennon
John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
In Lennon’s Life
It's hard to forget John Lennon singing the words "There are places I'll remember, Rubber Soul
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Protecting the Great Lakes
The New York Times ,Expresso more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments