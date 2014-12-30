RSS

John Lithgow

film_birdman.jpg.jpe

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Last time, Sawyer Nelson (Nathan Gamble) and Clay Haskett (Harry Connick Jr.) rescued the injured dolphin they called Winter. Cameron McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) developed a prosthetic tail for Winter, who found happiness with her surrogate m... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:38 PM Film Clips

blogimage19507.jpe

Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more

Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11092.jpe

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more

Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES