John Loscuito
‘Distance’ Unites Far-Flung Artists
“Distance,” a collaborative artistic effort led by Pegi Christiansen, involves the impact physical distance can have upon our closest relationships. It takes place Oct. 10 and 11 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. more
Oct 6, 2015 6:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
MARNmentors: Connecting Artists in Milwaukee
For the past 11 years the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) has been working to empower artists in all media. One of their most powerful programs is called MARNmentors. Each year MARN works with established artists, administrators, f... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM John Loscuito Off the Cuff
Photographing the Budget Protests
The worldwide web is full of photographs of the protests that took place in Madison over budget “reform.” From the Capitol rotunda to the protestors' signs on the streets, the photographs document the thousands of people who came to have... more
May 5, 2011 12:00 AM John Loscuito Visual Arts
Land, Architecture and Heritage
The Lynden Sculpture Garden recently held its Winter Carnival featuring artists constructing snow sculptures along with a variety of other activities. Amidst the snow and the steel sculptures were artists Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw digg... more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM John Loscuito Visual Arts