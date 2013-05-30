John Mcgivern: Home For The Holi

RSS

May 30, 2013 8:25 PM Daily Dose

These days there are more filmmakers and videographers than ever covering the city. Every week seems to bring a new documentary or short film about Milwaukee, its institutions or its artists and residents to YouTube, and many of them are quite goo.. more

May 24, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

When driving along Highway 32, the Lake Michigan scenic route, there could be time well spentat several “art havens" when one reaches Kenosha. The city's harbor views enchant andoffer a plethora of antiques, cafés and coffee shops to accompany a.. more

May 22, 2013 3:15 AM Visual Arts

UWM's Maria Pretzl is working on a short film adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard II to be filmed in and around Milwaukee this coming August and September. The production needs the following:" Richard: Male, should be able to play 25-30.Boling.. more

May 18, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

