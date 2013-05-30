John Mcgivern: Home For The Holi
Evers: Voucher Deal as a Trojan Horse
May 30, 2013 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Cream City Soundcheck’s Band-Centric Tours of Milwaukee
These days there are more filmmakers and videographers than ever covering the city. Every week seems to bring a new documentary or short film about Milwaukee, its institutions or its artists and residents to YouTube, and many of them are quite goo.. more
May 24, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art Havens Along Kenosha's Lakeshore
When driving along Highway 32, the Lake Michigan scenic route, there could be time well spentat several “art havens" when one reaches Kenosha. The city's harbor views enchant andoffer a plethora of antiques, cafés and coffee shops to accompany a.. more
May 22, 2013 3:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Auditions for Short Richard II Film
UWM's Maria Pretzl is working on a short film adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard II to be filmed in and around Milwaukee this coming August and September. The production needs the following:" Richard: Male, should be able to play 25-30.Boling.. more
May 18, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John McGivern: Home For the Holidays
Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John McGivern: Home For the Holidays
Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John McGivern: Home For the Holidays
Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more
Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John McGivern: Home For the Holidays
Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivernhas been exceedingly successful in developing performances around hismemories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side,Catholic upbringing is well known... more
Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee