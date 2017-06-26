RSS

The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more

Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more

May 2, 2017 4:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

Jan 15, 2016 8:17 PM Around MKE

Image via YoutubeMilwaukeePublic Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with JohnMcGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. Forfive seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 to.. more

Jan 5, 2016 7:40 PM Around MKE

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned that his boyfriend has secretly gotten into prostitution, and plugs exciting events including John McGivern’s ever-popular A Kodachrome Christmas at The Northern Lights Theater through Dec. ... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:02 PM Hear Me Out

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose girlfriend has lots of piercings and plugs exciting events including Dead Man’s Carnival at the Miramar Theatre on July 3, the Lake Park Talent Show and Fireworks at Lake Park on July 4 hosted b... more

Jun 30, 2015 9:08 PM Hear Me Out

Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more

Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Around MKE

I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more

Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Theater

I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Hear Me Out

In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more

Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Theater

Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more

Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more

Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Bravo! Next Act: Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with Laura more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

<p> Fathers and sons have bonded in the wild as far back as the first hunting parties of prehistoric man. It's a primal thing. When unemployed journalist Steven Faulkner and his 17-year old son, Justin, embarked on a nine-week, thousand-mile cano.. more

May 23, 2012 11:50 AM I Hate Hollywood

  My daughter is familiar with John McGivern. She's only one year old. She was sitting around waiting to come out of the womb when my wife and I saw him perform for Next Act a little over a year ago. Our little daughter was VERY excited through.. more

May 9, 2012 4:52 AM Theater

Most holiday seasons, John McGivern can be found delivering endearing biographical monologues about his baby boomer childhood in Milwaukee. This holiday season, he takes a break from that to perform a piece by Pat Hazell. Hazell has worked with .. more

Nov 19, 2011 9:27 PM Theater

 These are very exciting times for Next Act Theatre. After quite a few years secluded a couple of floors up in a rather prominent building, the theatre company is moving to its own space in a brand-new theatre that will be completed in time for .. more

Apr 28, 2011 11:34 AM Theater

 While the candy filled zombie puppets prepare for an evening at the Marian Center on Milwaukee’s south edge, acclaimed local performer John McGivnern will be getting ready to perform a one-man spoken word show in Cedarburg.  The Midwest Emmy .. more

Mar 16, 2011 6:53 PM Theater

Flat vocals and droning guitars lend to The Magnolias’ brat-punk charms, similar to those of vintage Buzzcocks and pre-Dookie Green Day. Spawned from the Twin Cities’ fertile ’80s music scene, The Magnolias never found the same success o more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

