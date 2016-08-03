RSS

John Mclaughlin

Years before Lin-Manuel Miranda put together a hip-hop musical about the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, there was Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. It was a 2008 rock musical about the life and times of President Andrew Jackson that debuted.. more

Aug 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Montreux Jazz Festival has been the stage for Carlos Santana and John McLaughlin several times, but the sometimes partners played together at the annual event for the first time in 2011. Invitation to Illumination: Live at Montreux 2011... more

Sep 29, 2015 6:23 PM Album Reviews

Off the Cuff sat down with John McLaughlin, co-owner of premier Milwaukee hat shop The Brass Rooster. Last month the shop—which offers a wide selection of ready-made men’s hats, as well as repair, cleaning and custom-made hats—relocated to ... more

Dec 16, 2014 7:59 PM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

Since his emergence more than 40 years ago, the classically trained musician John McLaughlin, who played violin and piano before switching to guitar at age 11, has been at the forefront of the jazz-fusion movement. He’s performed on trumpet... more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

