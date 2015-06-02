John Mellencamp
This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10
PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Beyond Pink Houses
<p> He grew each time he changed his name. As Johnny Cougar turned into John Cougar Mellencamp before finally becoming John Mellencamp, the callowness of his early tunes dissipated. The singer gradually found his voice in American roots music an.. more
Jun 4, 2012 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dave Fitzpatrick Band
If there's a shortage of anything within the musical mainstream nowadays, it's mainstream rock—not alt, indie, metal or anything indebted to folkloric traditions. On Through the Grey Veil, Milwaukee's Dave Fitzpatrick Band keeps its r more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
John Mellencamp
Like that other small-town-romanticizing heartland-rocker, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp balances pop prowess with bighearted, populist ambitions... more
Nov 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coa’s Mexican Street Food
Coa modified the exterior to add a dining patio andlarge stone fireplace. The stonework is a perfect match to the formerCameron’s. The interior is now more open, with a bar in the center ofeverything, and many of the tables are located near... more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 8 Comments
Fat Nation
As a nation America is five billion pounds overweight by one estimate. Aside from aesthetic issues concerning the proliferation of unsightly waistlines, obesity is on its way to becoming the top health issue in the U.S., a major cause of heart an.. more
Feb 14, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
John Mellencamp
Like that other small-town romanticizing heartland-rocker,Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp balances pop prowess with bighearted,populist ambitions. Even his grand-old, flag-waving Chevrolet-selling loveletter to the working class, “Our Country,... more
Jun 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee