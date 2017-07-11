RSS

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Two exhibitions open on July 13 at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Also, John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s “Midsummer Festival of the Arts" and a photo exhibit, “Faces of a Fish Empire," at Milwaukee Public Central Libr... more

Jul 11, 2017 2:09 PM Visual Arts

The Kohler Art Center opens a yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," with a Feb. 25th reception; “What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film" screens at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Feb. 23; an... more

Feb 21, 2017 1:34 PM Visual Arts

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Visual Arts

Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s original solo, Bayou’s State, explores the rising water levels and deteriorating coastal conditions of her native Louisiana. She’ll begin the Milwaukee premiere by serving the audience a traditional Southern Lou... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:13 PM Dance

Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Visual Arts

I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more

Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

“Japanese Design Today 100” will displayed in MIAD’s Brooks Stevens Gallery Oct. 30 through Feb. 6. more

Oct 27, 2015 7:31 PM Visual Arts

The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more

Sep 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Through rare historical photographs, decorative objects and personal effects, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s “Close to Home” recalls days past of the southwest wing of the center: the Kohler’s family’s Victorian-era home. The exhi... more

Sep 8, 2015 6:25 PM Visual Arts

Time’s a-wastin’Milwaukee: it’s time to go pro! Time to get your rear in gear and take it tothe next level. Don’t be put off by the emptiness of these catchphrases, drinkdeep of their rousing sentiment and consider going pro with the help of t.. more

Jun 23, 2015 7:14 PM Around MKE

Around Milwaukee, the first half of May is rich in offerings for lovers of film. Here are three noteworthy events:UWM’s studentorganized, internationally known and entirely free Milwaukee Underground FilmFestival (MUFF) takes place from April .. more

Apr 30, 2015 8:40 PM Around MKE

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center plays host to the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company, presenting Xing, a rousing program consisting of new pieces and lasting favorites, Feb. 17 and 19. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:18 PM Dance

For the exhibition “Being/Seeing,” the Riverside Park location of the Urban Ecology Center has collected canvases from Milwaukee artists Joyce Winter and Michael Kutzer. The exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 8 with a reception from 5-7 p.m... more

Jan 6, 2015 7:29 PM Visual Arts

If Tuesday is as "fat"as a proper Mardi Gras celebration would have us believe, then there should beplenty left over from Fat Tuesday for Giving Tuesday. What is "GivingTuesday", you ask? Giving Tuesday is "a global day ded.. more

Nov 4, 2014 9:24 PM Visual Arts

Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival ... more

Jul 15, 2014 10:39 PM Visual Arts

What happens when a venerable Wisconsin manufacturing company and an art museum sustain a 40-year partnership? Visit the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) to find out. Opened in 1967, the Arts Center has been headed by Director Ruth more

Feb 5, 2014 11:25 PM A&E Feature

Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more

Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM A&E Feature

There is more to Wisconsin than beer, sausages, dairy and farmland, but all too often we fail to transcend the easy stereotypes. Thankfully, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s latest exhibition works to do just that more

Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Visual Arts

In most instances, a viewer’s access to an artist’s mind and personal lifestyle is limited to his/her work itself or some critic’s efforts to filter the artist’s work through words and concepts. The occasional gossip that trails the artists... more

Oct 2, 2013 1:54 PM Visual Arts

When participating in the Southern Graphics CouncilInternational Print: MKE 2013 conference this week,  art lovers and printmakers travel tolocal art galleries throughout the city to view an exceptional array of art. With all the printmaking to .. more

Mar 22, 2013 1:52 PM Visual Arts

