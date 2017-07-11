John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Lace and Death at Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts
Two exhibitions open on July 13 at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Also, John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s “Midsummer Festival of the Arts" and a photo exhibit, “Faces of a Fish Empire," at Milwaukee Public Central Libr... more
Jul 11, 2017 2:09 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
John Michael Kohler Arts Center takes 'The Road Less Travelled'
The Kohler Art Center opens a yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," with a Feb. 25th reception; “What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film" screens at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Feb. 23; an... more
Feb 21, 2017 1:34 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Impulse to Escape
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
'Bayou's State' and The Limon Dance Company: Dance Happenings
Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s original solo, Bayou’s State, explores the rising water levels and deteriorating coastal conditions of her native Louisiana. She’ll begin the Milwaukee premiere by serving the audience a traditional Southern Lou... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:13 PM John Schneider Dance
Grohmann Museum Welcomes New Acquisition
Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Funny Thing Happened at Off the Wall
I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more
Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Twentieth Century Japanese Design in 100 Objects
“Japanese Design Today 100” will displayed in MIAD’s Brooks Stevens Gallery Oct. 30 through Feb. 6. more
Oct 27, 2015 7:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Brew City Bombshells Get Tiki at Summer’s End
The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more
Sep 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Close to Home’ Furnishes Old Fashioned Kohler Family Hospitality
Through rare historical photographs, decorative objects and personal effects, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s “Close to Home” recalls days past of the southwest wing of the center: the Kohler’s family’s Victorian-era home. The exhi... more
Sep 8, 2015 6:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Going Pro Around Milwaukee
Time’s a-wastin’Milwaukee: it’s time to go pro! Time to get your rear in gear and take it tothe next level. Don’t be put off by the emptiness of these catchphrases, drinkdeep of their rousing sentiment and consider going pro with the help of t.. more
Jun 23, 2015 7:14 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Upcoming Films Document Elephant Electrocution, the Paranormal in WI and the Fight for Same-Sex Marriage Rights
Around Milwaukee, the first half of May is rich in offerings for lovers of film. Here are three noteworthy events:UWM’s studentorganized, internationally known and entirely free Milwaukee Underground FilmFestival (MUFF) takes place from April .. more
Apr 30, 2015 8:40 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dance Happening: Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center plays host to the Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company, presenting Xing, a rousing program consisting of new pieces and lasting favorites, Feb. 17 and 19. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:18 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Dance
Seeing is Believing in ‘Being/Seeing’ at Urban Ecology Center
For the exhibition “Being/Seeing,” the Riverside Park location of the Urban Ecology Center has collected canvases from Milwaukee artists Joyce Winter and Michael Kutzer. The exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 8 with a reception from 5-7 p.m... more
Jan 6, 2015 7:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Giving Tuesday @ the John Michael Kohler Arts Center
If Tuesday is as "fat"as a proper Mardi Gras celebration would have us believe, then there should beplenty left over from Fat Tuesday for Giving Tuesday. What is "GivingTuesday", you ask? Giving Tuesday is "a global day ded.. more
Nov 4, 2014 9:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Midsummer’s Dream of an Art Festival
Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival ... more
Jul 15, 2014 10:39 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Arts/Industry: A Winning Combination
What happens when a venerable Wisconsin manufacturing company and an art museum sustain a 40-year partnership? Visit the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) to find out. Opened in 1967, the Arts Center has been headed by Director Ruth more
Feb 5, 2014 11:25 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Milwaukee's Grassroots Storytellers
Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more
Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature
Shimon And Lindemann’s Knowing Exhibit at Kohler Arts
There is more to Wisconsin than beer, sausages, dairy and farmland, but all too often we fail to transcend the easy stereotypes. Thankfully, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s latest exhibition works to do just that more
Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Erin Heffernan Visual Arts
The Extraordinary World of Ray Yoshida
In most instances, a viewer’s access to an artist’s mind and personal lifestyle is limited to his/her work itself or some critic’s efforts to filter the artist’s work through words and concepts. The occasional gossip that trails the artists... more
Oct 2, 2013 1:54 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Print: MKE 2013 Award Winner Lesley Dill on Display At MIAD
When participating in the Southern Graphics CouncilInternational Print: MKE 2013 conference this week, art lovers and printmakers travel tolocal art galleries throughout the city to view an exceptional array of art. With all the printmaking to .. more
Mar 22, 2013 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts