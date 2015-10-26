RSS

John Nicholson

emmitt till.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Ballad of Emmett Till is a powerful exploration of one of the inciting events of the civil rights movement: the brutal 1955 murder of 14-year-old Till by white South,Theater more

Oct 26, 2015 11:49 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:51 PM Theater

emmett-till-w-title.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theater Works

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Milwaukee premiere of Ifa Bayeza’s The Ballad of Emmett Till, Oct. 23-Nov. 15. Plus: other upcoming theater openings. more

Oct 8, 2015 2:40 PM Theater

aroundmke_frogwater.jpg.jpe

Frogwater / Via Facebook

Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

lilrev.jpg.jpe

Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM Local Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more

Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM A&E Feature

blogimage11361.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES