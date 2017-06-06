John Norquist
PrideFest's 30th Anniversary
Paul Masterson reflects on the 30-year history of Milwaukee PrideFest and Pride Parade. more
Jun 6, 2017 1:02 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Milwaukee’s First Jane’s Walk with Traditional Turner Hall Fish Fry
The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk more
May 3, 2016 3:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Art off the Beaten Track
On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Making Neighborhoods Safer
Since joining Safe & Sound in 2002, Executive Director Barbara Notestein has overseen the nonprofit organization’s initiatives to reduce violent and drug-related crime in Milwaukee neighborhoods through ongoing more
Jul 17, 2013 12:32 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff