RSS

John Olive

Trinborn Farm Park should probably be known a little bit better than it is. It feels very iconiclike it could take its place alongside Milwaukee landmarks like the Calatrava, the Bronze Fonz and the Safe House. Of course, if it DID become a majo.. more

Aug 19, 2011 1:50 PM Theater

Hard to believe that Youngblood Theatre is now celebrating its second summer already. Founded by UWM Theatre grads, the company that debuted in July of 2009 with no less than three shows in the same month has done a total of 9 shows in total. Th.. more

Jul 26, 2011 2:38 PM Theater

blogimage7207.jpe

Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar (heartlandhollar.blogspot.com) MarkNeumann filed pape,Expresso more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage7120.jpe

Thursday’s lineup at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all local stage, is another celebration of American music. Drawing from the spirit of Bob Dylan and altcountry pioneers like Uncle Tupelo, Sharking Hour (at 6:30 p.m.) is followed ... more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES