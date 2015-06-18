John Patrick Shanley
Carroll University Rotates Two From New York
Carroll University’s Summer Rep Series 2015 features a pair of productions set in New York. The series opens tonight with the opening of Jonathan Larson’s classic rock musical RENT. The pop musical from the last decade of last century is almos.. more
Jun 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Doubt Comes To Whitewater from Montana
John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt is kind of a concise, little drama. With just a few characters in just a few different scenes, Shanley renders some remarkable and remarkably topical drama. Part of the beauty of a piece that explores some really imp.. more
Jan 27, 2012 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection.&... more
Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay With The Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more
Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Elusive Parallelograms
In addition to influences like the Velvet Underground, Television, The Stooges and My Bloody Valentine, the guys in the Milwaukee band the Elusive Parallelograms also unintentionally recall a distant era in the history of Milwaukee music, t... more
Sep 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doubt and Certainty
In the comfortable claustrophobia of the Bronx, 1964, the setting and time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Church may already have been riddled with them. Directed by John Patrick Shanley from his own play,.. more
Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Short Orders (The National)
Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal,Dining Out more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 3 Comments
Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
If you like your blues music as unfiltered as a strong, menthol cigarette, then chances are Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys will be right up your ally. This Milwaukee group, a perpetua,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee