John Pawasarat
Is Being Poor a Crime?
We aren’t supposed to put people in jail simply for being poor. But that happens regularly in Milwaukee, especially if you are an African American man. A new study from the nonprofit Justice Initiatives Institute (JII) found that from 2008-... more
Apr 28, 2015 9:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Victory Garden Initiative Volunteers and Staff
The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more
Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Shocking Incarceration Rate
More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more
Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso