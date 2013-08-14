John Pribyl
Hamlet’s Best Buddies
Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Frames to Floorboards
Part of the appeal of theatre is the transformation of reality. Under ideal conditions, an audience is transported somewhere else for the duration of the play. Ideally, a group of actors and various production elements can convince an audience o.. more
Jan 16, 2011 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Faintly Familiar Sound of M. Ward
M. Ward is familiar. He may, in fact, be the familiar-ist musician of this century. His mu The Go-Getter ,Music Feature more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature