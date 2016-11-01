RSS

John Prine

twim_brettnewski_.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

 The stage was crowded last October whenacclaimed musicians by the dozen crowded the rostrum at the Izod Center in EastRutherford, New Jersey. The concert honored The Band's drummer, Levon Helm, whohad died recently from cancer, and r.. more

Jul 14, 2013 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17973.jpe

John Prine started his career unassumingly, delivering mail in Maywood, Ill., before Kris Kristofferson noticed him at open mics in Chicago. The folk... more

Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17718.jpe

“I like his smile,” my mother always says when we listen to John Prine. It's a smile that represents the man well. John Prine is an American legend who continues to write, sing and perform songs since his 1971 debut. He is now in his fif more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 11 Comments

blogimage17049.jpe

In 1970, Chicago letter carrier John Prine, still a year from his classic debut album, recorded his early songs for copyright purposes. The great Studs Terkel, who had just interviewed him on his radio show, allowed Prine to keep the reel-t... more

Dec 12, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage5722.jpe

Aug 19, 2010 9:00 AM On Music

blogimage9422.jpe

Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a event called Geek Night, an informal weekly gathering where patrons play video- and board games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular,Today... more

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5722.jpe

The Seventh Seal @ The Weasler Auditorium, 8:30 p.m. Thetwo book-ending images in Ingmar Bergman’s 195,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Mar 17, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage784.jpe

After a long career as a country chanteuse, Iris DeMent has found a rather cozy niche in In Spite Of Ourselves ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES