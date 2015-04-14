John Reiss
A Glimpse of Your Dining Future
Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Five Star Food & Wine Evening is an amazing opportunity to sample an enormous array of mouth-watering bites while supporting a good cause on Thursday, April 23. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:01 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Movida’s Spanish Heart and Soul
Spanish eateries in Milwaukee have met with mixed success but the opening of Movida sets a new standard in español de cocina that everyone can enjoy. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:31 PM John Reiss Dining Out 1 Comments
The Allure of Japanese Cutlery
Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Meet the Growers
An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
MATC’s Cuisine
Hidden in plain view for more than 40 years, MATC’s student-run fine-dining restaurant, Cuisine, remains largely unknown. The apex of the college’s culinary program, all students earning a culinary degree are required to operate the restaur... more
Jan 28, 2015 8:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
The Sharp Brothers Help Cooks Keep Their Edge
For professionals and home cooks alike, maintaining sharp cutlery is important for precision and efficiency in the kitchen, and the Sharp Brothers are the go-to knife-sharpening service in the area. Their services cover the North Shore comm... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:20 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Story Hill Success Story
After two successful restaurant ventures (Maxie’s and Blue’s Egg), business partners Dan Sidner and Chef Joe Muench recently launched Story Hill BKC (as in Bottle, Kitchen, Cup) on Milwaukee’s West Side. The restaurant concept is intended a... more
Dec 2, 2014 9:08 PM John Reiss Dining Out
Sanford to Celebrate 25 Years
The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more
Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM John Reiss Dining Preview
