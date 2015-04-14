RSS

John Reiss

eatdrink_matc_sueruggles.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sue Ruggles

Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Five Star Food & Wine Evening is an amazing opportunity to sample an enormous array of mouth-watering bites while supporting a good cause on Thursday, April 23. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:01 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_movida_byrachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Spanish eateries in Milwaukee have met with mixed success but the opening of Movida sets a new standard in español de cocina that everyone can enjoy. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:31 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

eatdrink_justincarlisle_bykevinj_miyazaki.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki

Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_vegetables_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM Eat/Drink

Hidden in plain view for more than 40 years, MATC’s student-run fine-dining restaurant, Cuisine, remains largely unknown. The apex of the college’s culinary program, all students earning a culinary degree are required to operate the restaur... more

Jan 28, 2015 8:13 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_sharpbrothers_courtesyofsharpbrothers.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Sharp Brothers

For professionals and home cooks alike, maintaining sharp cutlery is important for precision and efficiency in the kitchen, and the Sharp Brothers are the go-to knife-sharpening service in the area. Their services cover the North Shore comm... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:20 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout_storyhill.jpg.jpe

Photos from Story Hill BKC

After two successful restaurant ventures (Maxie’s and Blue’s Egg), business partners Dan Sidner and Chef Joe Muench recently launched Story Hill BKC (as in Bottle, Kitchen, Cup) on Milwaukee’s West Side. The restaurant concept is intended a... more

Dec 2, 2014 9:08 PM Dining Out

dining.jpg.jpe

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

diningout_movida_byrachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Spanish eateries in Milwaukee have met with mixed success but the opening of Movida sets a new standard in español de cocina that everyone can enjoy. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:31 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

eatdrink_justincarlisle_bykevinj_miyazaki.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki

Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_vegetables_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_sharpbrothers_courtesyofsharpbrothers.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Sharp Brothers

For professionals and home cooks alike, maintaining sharp cutlery is important for precision and efficiency in the kitchen, and the Sharp Brothers are the go-to knife-sharpening service in the area. Their services cover the North Shore comm... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:20 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout_storyhill.jpg.jpe

Photos from Story Hill BKC

After two successful restaurant ventures (Maxie’s and Blue’s Egg), business partners Dan Sidner and Chef Joe Muench recently launched Story Hill BKC (as in Bottle, Kitchen, Cup) on Milwaukee’s West Side. The restaurant concept is intended a... more

Dec 2, 2014 9:08 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_winterfarmersmarkets.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Winter Farmers’ Market (MCWFM) is a great way to spend a Saturday morning. more

Nov 12, 2014 10:02 PM Eat/Drink

dining.jpg.jpe

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES