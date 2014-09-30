John Ridley
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. Oct. 2-8
Warpaint, Erasure, Santana and more! more
Sep 30, 2014 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
John Ridley on Jimi Hendrix
John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more
Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Last Year’s Best Picture
Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more
Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
12 Years a Slave
The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more
Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Carte Blanche’s Intimate ‘Streetcar Named Desire’
The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee