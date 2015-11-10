John Riepenhoff
From Social Commentary to Inner Reality
The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more
Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Phoenix Rising: Riepenhoff Rebuilds Green Gallery
Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Green Gallery East Displays Perseverance
Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more
Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Michelle Grabner Looks Back and Moves On
Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
"Arts at the Center" Funds Center Street Artists
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Sep 1, 2012 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
