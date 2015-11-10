RSS

John Riepenhoff

The “Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists Exhibition” at INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts), running through Jan. 9, 2016, is full of works that range from poignant social commentary to art that explores more interior, personal ... more

Nov 10, 2015 3:49 PM Visual Arts

Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more

Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more

Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Visual Arts

Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Sep 1, 2012 3:56 AM Visual Arts

To lifelong Jordan fans, this was not news. Hefamously hated Isiah Thomas so much that he The ,A&E Feature more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 4 Comments

