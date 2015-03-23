RSS

John Roberts

comedyreview_bobsburgers.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

The cast of Fox’s "Bob’s Burgers" led a night of comedy and song at the Riverside Theater. more

Mar 23, 2015 11:00 AM Comedy 1 Comments

scotus.jpg.jpe

If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more

Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Expresso

kane place record club.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage19165.jpe

What are you reminded of when Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin joins Southern Govs. Bobby Jindal... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

blogimage18317.jpe

How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Until this year, the UW-Milwaukee film department never participated in the Cannes Film Festival but in 2011, UWM is well represented with no less than six entrees in the Court Metrage (Short Film Corner). The department issued a DVD with the six.. more

May 20, 2011 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

Originated in 1981, the UWM Student Film & Video Festival is one of Milwaukee's longest running juried movie festivals with recent editions documented on DVD. The Spring 2010 disc includes 19 short subjects. Many simply revel in the sense of exp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 11:54 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10107.jpe

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6906.jpe

Contemporary society too often overlooks the powerful magic of storytelling. On June 21, t Dress of War and Sorrow. ,Art more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage6809.jpe

Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES