John Ruebartsch

Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more

Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Visual Arts

I confess, and maybe you do the same, to having a keen curiosity about other people’s lives. What are their experiences? Where do they live? “A New Life: Portraits more

Apr 22, 2014 8:53 PM Visual Arts

Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more

Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Visual Arts

Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

