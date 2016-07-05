John The Savage
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Jaill Open a New Chapter with ‘Brain Cream’
Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Baseball is Happiness
I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more
Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments
Christmas Ding with Skylight
The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more
Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fable and the World Flat’s Second Phase
With age and experience, bands learn all sorts of hard lessons, but one of the hardest to grasp is also seemingly one of the most basic: Don’t take yourselves too seriously more
Jun 5, 2013 4:39 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
John the Savage Calls it a Day
For the past five years, the off-kilter sound of Milwaukee-based John the Savage has been a constant in a scene often wracked by dramatic turnover. While the band was never exactly prolific, they did manage to record more
Dec 26, 2012 3:05 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Riverwest Fest Returns for a Busy Third Year
Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more
Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Bay Players 2011/2012
In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more
Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM
Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more
Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Conversation with Tom Uttech @ Tory Folliard Gallery
"When I see all of you here, I don't know what to say, " began Tom Uttech at his gallery opening on Saturday afternoon, February 12. "I hope I make it worth your time today." Tory Folliard brought back Uttech for his 8th solo show at her gal.. more
Mar 1, 2011 4:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake"
PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more
Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Groove Stage, Summerfest’s Home for Local Music
Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Another reason to love Casey McGehee
As though his legitimate candidacy for ROY, his crazy good BA, and the grand slam weren't enough, check out one of Tom H's twitters from tonight:Haudricourt Watching McGehee scream into his helmet after grand slam was priceless. He was still upset.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Photos: John the Savage
Photos by Matt Schwenke
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Matt Schwenke Concert Reviews
Spotlight: Milwaukee Music
Shepherd Express
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage
After beginnings playing fairly traditional, albeit unusually cerebral hard-edged emo in the '90s, Omaha's Cursive began moving in more ambitious directions, recording elaborate song-cycles like 2003's Ugly Organ, and 2006's
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
WMSE Gives Overview of Milwaukee Rap
If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With .. more
Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wish List for the State Budget, Part 3
Gov. Jim Doyle is expected to present his version of the state budget next week. But we're asking local leaders what they want to see in it. Lee Holloway, chairman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, sent us his top two prior.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose