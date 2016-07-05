RSS

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 7 Comments

Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Music Feature

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

Photo by Mark Frohna

The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more

Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

With age and experience, bands learn all sorts of hard lessons, but one of the hardest to grasp is also seemingly one of the most basic: Don’t take yourselves too seriously more

Jun 5, 2013 4:39 PM Local Music

For the past five years, the off-kilter sound of Milwaukee-based John the Savage has been a constant in a scene often wracked by dramatic turnover. While the band was never exactly prolific, they did manage to record more

Dec 26, 2012 3:05 PM Local Music

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more

Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

"When I see all of you here, I don't know what to say, " began Tom Uttech at his gallery opening on Saturday afternoon, February 12.  "I hope I make it worth your time today." Tory Folliard brought back Uttech for his 8th solo show at her gal.. more

Mar 1, 2011 4:25 AM Visual Arts

PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more

Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM On Music

Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

As though his legitimate candidacy for ROY, his crazy good BA, and the grand slam weren't enough, check out one of Tom H's twitters from tonight:Haudricourt Watching McGehee scream into his helmet after grand slam was priceless. He was still upset.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Photos by Matt Schwenke ,Concert Reviews more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200 13 Songs ,Concert Reviews more

May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

After beginnings playing fairly traditional, albeit unusually cerebral hard-edged emo in the ’90s, Omaha’s Cursive began moving in more ambitious directions, recording elaborate song-cycles like 2003’s Ugly Organ, and 2006’s,Today more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With .. more

Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Gov. Jim Doyle is expected to present his version of the state budget next week. But we're asking local leaders what they want to see in it. Lee Holloway, chairman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, sent us his top two prior.. more

Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

