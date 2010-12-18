RSS

John Scofield

I tend to think of Guys amd Dolls as a staggeringly uneven musical. Some of the songs are awful. Some are timeless classics. Some of the story is appallingly bad. Some of it is brilliantly written. When the machinery of any production is fit arou.. more

Dec 18, 2010 4:14 AM Theater

blogimage6592.jpe

One can never know quite what to expect from guitarist John Scofield: traditional quartet Piety Street ,CD Reviews more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6179.jpe

Jazz guitarist John Scofield has built up a remarkable resume over the years, collaborating with musicians like Phil Lesh, Herbie Hancock, Medeski Martin & Wood and Miles Davis. Playing on three albums with Davis in the ’80s opened doors fo... more

Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES