The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Local Music

An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM Local Music

Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more

Sep 1, 2015 5:56 PM Album Reviews

Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM Local Music

The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more

Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM Local Music

For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more

Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Music Feature

Greg Koch describes his new album as “a dream.” The title, Plays Well with Others, is a signpost to what’s within. Koch had the opportunity to compose the songs with one of his favorite Milwaukee writers, John Sieger, and invite more

Jul 31, 2013 12:19 AM Local Music

Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more

Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

Jim Hoehn is Milwaukee's prime purveyor of trop rock, the Caribbean-inflected sound that originated in Jimmy Buffett's breezily wry worldview and continues to hold intermittent influence on commercial country radio... more

Oct 22, 2012 11:01 PM Album Reviews

No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop, he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Croaking isn't such a bad thing—at least, not in the case of Milwaukee folkie Justin Scott's voice. As the Crow Flies finds him roughly divided between tragedy and triumph, sometimes within the same song. His distinctive vocal instrument s more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The unlikely collaboration between German glitch-pop romantics The Notwist and the anticon avant-garde rap duo Themselves, 13 & God follow up their 2005 self-titled debut this week with the similarly effective new Own Your Ghost. The new record i.. more

May 17, 2011 3:15 PM On Music

In the '80s, when John Sieger was in the R&B Cadets, you might have labeled his songs Live at ,CD Reviews more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Amnesty International was an obscure activist group for many years after its founding in 1961. Its mission to eliminate torture and free prisoners of conscience was thrust onto the pop culture stage by a series of Amnesty International events, th.. more

Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

  Formore than two decades John Sieger has been cranking out great songs, rangingfr TheShaming of the True ,CD Reviews more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

John Sieger returned to Nashville, the city he lived in for much of the 1990s, to cut his The Shaming of the True ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

TheNashville that John Sieger experienced during the mid-’90s was just as manymusi The Shaming of the True ,Local Music more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

I was living in Nashville in the mid '90s and went up to New York to visit my friend Tom. We were at a restaurant downtown and saw Milwaukee native, John Paris, walking by. I ran out to say hi and told him I had been thinking of catch... more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

