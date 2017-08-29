RSS

John Turturro

Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM Home Movies

Based on the BBC series “Criminal Justice,” “The Night Of” was created by Steve Zaillian, the screenwriter for Schindler’s List, and Richard Price, the man behind “The Wire.” Zaillian directs, telling the story with an efficiency a... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:11 PM Film Reviews

Seventeen years later, no one’s learned from the past when a handful of young people go searching the woods for a legendary evil witch. Sprinkled with humor during its first half, Blair Witch’s final act is hardcore horror. In Bridget Jone... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:17 PM Film Clips

Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM Home Movies

Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more

May 9, 2014 3:54 AM Film Clips

