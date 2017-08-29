John Turturro
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 31, 2017
Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
What Happened on ‘The Night Of’?
Based on the BBC series “Criminal Justice,” “The Night Of” was created by Steve Zaillian, the screenwriter for Schindler’s List, and Richard Price, the man behind “The Wire.” Zaillian directs, telling the story with an efficiency a... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 9.15
Seventeen years later, no one’s learned from the past when a handful of young people go searching the woods for a legendary evil witch. Sprinkled with humor during its first half, Blair Witch’s final act is hardcore horror. In Bridget Jone... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:17 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 8
Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: May 10
Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more
May 9, 2014 3:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips