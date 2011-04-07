RSS

John Updike

The upcoming month has a slightly strange range of musicals making it to local stages. Here's a quick look at a few of them:  On April 8th, Carte Blanche Studios opens the one musical I'm looking forward to this month The Great American Traile.. more

Apr 7, 2011 3:59 AM Theater

Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum.  Farina recently returned from Arizona t.. more

Jun 1, 2010 2:30 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6656.jpe

The number seven is said to be lucky, and it certainly is for the many fans of the recentl Endpoint ,Books more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5320.jpe

They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has Journal Sentinel. ,Expresso more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage777.jpe

On page 10 of Due Considerations: Essays and Criticism (Knopf),John U Due Considerations: Essays and Criticism ,Books more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES