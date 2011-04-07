John Updike
Three Wildly Different Musicals In April
The upcoming month has a slightly strange range of musicals making it to local stages. Here's a quick look at a few of them: On April 8th, Carte Blanche Studios opens the one musical I'm looking forward to this month The Great American Traile.. more
Apr 7, 2011 3:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dawn Farina @ Gallery 2622
Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum. Farina recently returned from Arizona t.. more
Jun 1, 2010 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Splendid to the End
The number seven is said to be lucky, and it certainly is for the many fans of the recentl Endpoint ,Books more
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Books
Issue of the Week: The Big Lie
They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has Journal Sentinel. ,Expresso more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Considerable Memories
On page 10 of Due Considerations: Essays and Criticism (Knopf),John U Due Considerations: Essays and Criticism ,Books more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Books