Estelle Holleran’s ‘Fame’
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more
Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The 2013 Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival
The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, a terrifically entertaining documentary about the more
Oct 16, 2013 12:33 AM John Schneider Film Reviews
The Complete Short Stories (W. W. Norton), by James Purdy
James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more
Sep 23, 2013 5:44 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Books
The Amazing National Film Registry
<p> Before Ted Turner became classic film\'s beloved benefactor by establishing TCM, he was the Philistine who colorized the classics, claiming no one wanted to see them in black and white. The controversy over colorization led to Congressional .. more
Dec 26, 2011 12:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hairspray At The Pabst
The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more
Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Masterpiece is a car show that strives for something more sophisticated than the usual hodgepodge of pinstripes, product placements, B-list NASCAR drivers and a car dubiously claiming to be the original Batmobile. Instead, the... more
Aug 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee