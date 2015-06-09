RSS

John Waters

Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more

Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Visual Arts

The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, a terrifically entertaining documentary about the more

Oct 16, 2013 12:33 AM Film Reviews

James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more

Sep 23, 2013 5:44 PM Books

<p> Before Ted Turner became classic film\'s beloved benefactor by establishing TCM, he was the Philistine who colorized the classics, claiming no one wanted to see them in black and white. The controversy over colorization led to Congressional .. more

Dec 26, 2011 12:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more

Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Masterpiece is a car show that strives for something more sophisticated than the usual hodgepodge of pinstripes, product placements, B-list NASCAR drivers and a car dubiously claiming to be the original Batmobile. Instead, the... more

Aug 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more

Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

