John Wilde

“Art on Tap: Early Wisconsin Brewery Art and Advertising” (July 9-Sept. 25) at the Museum of Wisconsin Art celebrates the iconography of Wisconsin’s early beer barons. The exhibition kicks off with an opening party on Saturday, July 16 w... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:23 PM Visual Arts

Tory Folliard Gallery’s latest exhibition, “surreal…so real” features 28 modern artists united by their ties to surrealism, who tap into both the movement’s history and its universal themes. The show runs through May 28. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:14 PM Visual Arts

Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more

Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Mao Tse-tung, French can-can dancer Jane Avril and a 1980s businessman, along with a $1,000 bill, walk into a gallery more

Jul 9, 2014 1:25 AM Visual Arts

Artists like Jeffrey Ripple display extraordinary technical chops with oil paintings that breathe with warm sun and luscious fruit that looks like it could happily be plucked more

May 14, 2014 1:14 AM Visual Arts

Wisconsin’s John Wilde (1919-2006, “WILL-dee”) was a master of Magic Realism, the artistic genre that infuses the ordinary with the extraordinary to disorienting and enchanting results. After a stint in the army during World War II, the ... more

Oct 2, 2013 1:50 PM Visual Arts

James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more

Sep 23, 2013 5:44 PM Books

You won’t fall asleep counting sheep in Laura Dronzek’s “Flowers & Animals” exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.), though perhaps you’ll share this much-honored Madison artist’s dreamy... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:45 PM Visual Arts

Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more

Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) first formed asa volunteer organization in 1837, evol MilwaukeeFire Department ,Milwaukee Color more

Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more

Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

