John Wilde
Museum of Wisconsin Art Meets Milwaukee’s Beer Barons
“Art on Tap: Early Wisconsin Brewery Art and Advertising” (July 9-Sept. 25) at the Museum of Wisconsin Art celebrates the iconography of Wisconsin’s early beer barons. The exhibition kicks off with an opening party on Saturday, July 16 w... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Unveiling the Unconscious
Tory Folliard Gallery’s latest exhibition, “surreal…so real” features 28 modern artists united by their ties to surrealism, who tap into both the movement’s history and its universal themes. The show runs through May 28. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:14 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Grohmann Museum Welcomes New Acquisition
Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Magic of John Wilde
The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more
Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Human Body at the Haggerty
Mao Tse-tung, French can-can dancer Jane Avril and a 1980s businessman, along with a $1,000 bill, walk into a gallery more
Jul 9, 2014 1:25 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Tory Folliard's 'New Still Life'
Artists like Jeffrey Ripple display extraordinary technical chops with oil paintings that breathe with warm sun and luscious fruit that looks like it could happily be plucked more
May 14, 2014 1:14 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Magical Realism of a Wisconsin Master
Wisconsin’s John Wilde (1919-2006, “WILL-dee”) was a master of Magic Realism, the artistic genre that infuses the ordinary with the extraordinary to disorienting and enchanting results. After a stint in the army during World War II, the ... more
Oct 2, 2013 1:50 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Complete Short Stories (W. W. Norton), by James Purdy
James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more
Sep 23, 2013 5:44 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Books
Dronzek’s Dreamy Visions at Folliard Gallery
You won’t fall asleep counting sheep in Laura Dronzek’s “Flowers & Animals” exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.), though perhaps you’ll share this much-honored Madison artist’s dreamy... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:45 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Grand Door Opening @ Madison's Chazen Museum of Art
Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more
Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Courage, Integrity and Honor
The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) first formed asa volunteer organization in 1837, evol MilwaukeeFire Department ,Milwaukee Color more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Hayward Williams
Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee