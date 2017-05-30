John
Icefall: Adventures at the Wild Edges of our Dangerous, Changing Planet (PublicAffairs), by John All and John Balzar
The weather is changing and the ice is melting as American politicians insist that nothing is happening. Icefall: Adventures at the Wild Edges of our Dangerous, Changing Planet by John All and John Balzar is a travelogue through the Himalay... more
May 30, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Performing Arts Weekly 10.6
Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Sanford to Celebrate 25 Years
The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more
Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM John Reiss Dining Preview
Film Clips: July 17
The first sign of trouble on moving day: the family dog refuses to come inside. The second: discovering the boarded-up entrance to a disused cellar. It was downhill from there for the unfortunate family that purchased more
Jul 17, 2013 12:29 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
New at the Public Market
Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, more
Dec 7, 2012 4:05 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Oh My God!
Bush The Delusional is trying desperately to gather support for an attack on Iran before he and Cheney move to Dubai. Here is what he said, as reported in the NYT, "Iran's actions threaten the security of nations everywhere. So, the U.S. is streng.. more
Jan 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
John Edwards
John Edwards Website: John Edwards Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections
John McCain
John McCain Website: John McCain Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 2 Comments
The Candliers w/ John The Savage
The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Two of Milwaukee’s most novel new bands share this bill. Th Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments
The Milwaukee Rep's 'The Norman Conquests'
The Milwaukee Rep provides a welcome alternative to the usual Christmas holiday fare as director Joseph Hanreddy presents British playwright Alan Ayckbourn's comic trilogy The Norman Conquests. The trilogy presents the same quiet weekend in t.. more
Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dr. John
Even after boogie-woogie/R&B pianist Dr. Johnhypnotized his cult following with a ser King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments
John Bul Dau
Last night, the UWM Union Theatre screened God Grew Tired of Us,a documentary about three God Grew Tired of Us ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 14, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments