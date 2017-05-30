RSS

John

icefall.jpg.jpe

The weather is changing and the ice is melting as American politicians insist that nothing is happening. Icefall: Adventures at the Wild Edges of our Dangerous, Changing Planet by John All and John Balzar is a travelogue through the Himalay... more

May 30, 2017 2:24 PM Books

paw_sardrabaddance_bymaralsosiimages.jpg.jpe

Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Performing Arts Weekly

dining.jpg.jpe

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

The first sign of trouble on moving day: the family dog refuses to come inside. The second: discovering the boarded-up entrance to a disused cellar. It was downhill from there for the unfortunate family that purchased more

Jul 17, 2013 12:29 AM Film Clips

135467797950bebedb23628.jpg.jpe

Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, more

Dec 7, 2012 4:05 PM Dining Preview

blogimage312.jpe

Bush The Delusional is trying desperately to gather support for an attack on Iran before he and Cheney move to Dubai. Here is what he said, as reported in the NYT, "Iran's actions threaten the security of nations everywhere. So, the U.S. is streng.. more

Jan 14, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

blogimage81.jpe

John Edwards Website: John Edwards Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

blogimage89.jpe

John McCain Website: John McCain Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage312.jpe

The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Two of Milwaukee’s most novel new bands share this bill. Th Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

The Milwaukee Rep provides a welcome alternative to the usual Christmas holiday fare as director Joseph Hanreddy presents British playwright Alan Ayckbourn's comic trilogy The Norman Conquests. The trilogy presents the same quiet weekend in t.. more

Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage36.jpe

Even after boogie-woogie/R&B pianist Dr. Johnhypnotized his cult following with a ser King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage30.jpe

Last night, the UWM Union Theatre screened God Grew Tired of Us,a documentary about three God Grew Tired of Us ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 14, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES