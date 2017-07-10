Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
Whitney Found the Joy in Heartbreak Saturday at Summerfest
The Chicago rock band shared summer-friendly songs of sadness, uncertainty and hope Saturday at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage. more
Jul 10, 2017 10:04 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 30-July 6
Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Femi Kuti
Nigeria’s Fela Kuti became Afrobeat’s controversial star in the ’70s and he willed his legacy to his son. Femi Kuti is determined to make his own way and succeeds in some measure on No Place for My Dream, a tuneful, polyrhythmic more
Jun 23, 2013 10:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews