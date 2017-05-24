Johnson Controls
Bucks and Johnson Controls Partner to Build Multi-Sport Complex at MPS' Browning Elementary School
Joint gift to include $150,000 to build the complex plus up to $600,000 in additional funding to support youth-focused programming over the next 10 years.Earlier this spring, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Johnson Controls as the official “Smart .. more
May 24, 2017 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Legalized Corporate Tax Fraud
Like many other Wisconsinites, I was shocked to learn Johnson Controls—the state’s largest company with $37 billion in annual sales and headquartered in Milwaukee for 130 years—was moving to Ireland. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Beef It Up Milwaukee!
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader turned off by his boyfriend’s weight gain and plugs exciting events including Diverse and Resilient’s Reviving the Dream Banquet on March 19; the opening of “My Sister’s Story,” March 21 at Live Arti... more
Mar 17, 2015 8:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Various Artists
Despite cutbacks in funding on such "luxuries" as school music programs, kids still want to rock—or play any other type of music they like. The Wisconsin School Music Association's Launchpad contest for high-school bands continues to give more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews