Johnsonville Brats
Retail Food
The original Discount Liquor, across from Serb Hall, has long been the city’s one-stop supermarket for all things alcoholic. Along with all the usual brews and brands, Discount is the place to find anything unusual more
Nov 13, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Jazz Artists Hold Fundraiser for Berkeley Fudge
Milwaukee saxophonist Berkeley Fudge, a staple of the local jazz scene since the '60s considered a mentor by many of the modern players he has taught, has suffered a stroke and is recovering at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, accor.. more
Dec 1, 2010 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tailgating at Miller Park
Thereisn’ta city in the country that tailgates with the unrelenting loyalty andpas Shepherd Express ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview