RSS

Join Us For Storytime!

blogimage3848.jpe

Allow me to join the chorus of bloggers largely calling out Jay-Z for his pandering new single "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)." It's discouraging that Jay-Z would hone in on a lightning rod as tired as Auto-Tune; does this mean we can expect The Blu.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Brewers draft RHP Eric Arnett from Indiana University with our first pick, 26th overall. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3847.jpe

­­I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Just as I was about to write-off the next couple of weeks as a void of theatre activity, I get a few notices about upcoming events. As early as this Thursday, there’s a performance by LeeRick at the Alchemist theatre. When I first got the notic.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Because of the double-header, it was late when we got home from our dayin Appleton, so I didn’t really elaborate, but I want to say somethings about the minor league games.We went to the BorderBattle the Timber Rattlers played at Miller Park an.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3847.jpe

For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3851.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3848.jpe

Jeff Daniels, best known for his work as an actor in films like Dumb and Dumber and Woody Dumb and Dumber ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage3849.jpe

One of the Twin Cities’ best known emcees and one of its best known DJs, respectively, Eyedea and Abilities return to Milwaukee with their polished two-man act of sly, subversive battle raps and quick,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage3850.jpe

Mike Judge helped usher in the animation renaissance of the ’90s with his inspired s Beavis and Butthead ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES