Joint Finance Committee
Issue of the Week: Walker Should Fully Expand Medicaid
Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one.That’s true in the case of the Medicaid expansion as set forth in the Affordable Care Act. The law more
Dec 5, 2013 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Private School Swindle
If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more
Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Clock Is Ticking
Today’s the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They’re trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won’t have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days.. more
Jun 4, 2013 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers
Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more
May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Residency Rules Stir Up Controversy at Greendale Budget Hearing
Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more
Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Scrap the Mining Bill
How far will the Walker administration and the Fitzgerald brothers go to pass a new iron mining bill in the state Legislature? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has proven that he's willing to trample on the legislative pr... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
