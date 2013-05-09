Jon Adler
FM 102.1 Details Plans for an Adler-Only Morning Show
After letting longtime morning DJ Brian Kramp go earlier this week, FM 102.1 has detailed its plans for a new morning show it describes as "music-based." Kramp's "Kramp and Adler" co-host Jon Adler will retain the 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. weekday time slot.. more
May 9, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
FM 102.1 Cuts Ties with Brian Kramp
FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp.. more
May 6, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Figureheads w/ Antler Antennas
The Figureheads claim that tonight they’ll become the first rap act ever to perform at the Jazz Estate, and while we can’t fully verify that assertion, we can’t think of any examples of other rappers that have played there, either. Durin more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Decade of Change
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments